Advice for an isolated Mother’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --Wausau mother Cheryl Wolken and owner of Wausau Mama says parenting along with everything else has gotten harder during the pandemic.

"I think there's not just concerns about what's happening in the globally but think about how that's affecting your children's emotions day to day," said Wolken.

This year, moms face new challenges like struggling with the feeling of isolation.

Instead of going out for brunch, families are ordering in and places like Evolutions In Design located in Wausau are booked to capacity for flower deliveries.

"They can’t be where they want to be right now.. so they want to let everybody know especially your mom, you want to let them know that you’re thinking of them," said Randy Verhasselt, Owner of Evolutions In Design.

Mom's are what we hold on to at all times of the day, especially now as our world has been turned upside down. Since you can't take mom to lunch, the spa, or deliver flowers yourself. Wolken recommends creating an environment that mom, can relax in.

"Just maybe some time off go do a hike outside or have time to do a video chat with friends these are all good things that help moms feel reconnected and feel connected with themselves too," said Wolken.

Wolken put together an easy guide on her website, Wausau Mama for local businesses offering mothers day specials but also gift ideas as well. She says, "its just hard to find where to go right now so i thought i'll just put it out there get an easy list and then that helps narrow down some options for people just to make it easier."

From one mother to another, it's okay to not have it all together all of the time.

"Everyone has bad days if you're having a bad day just say today wasn't great I'll try again tomorrow we'll start fresh and there is a lot to be thankful for out there too," said Wolken.

For gift ideas and more, click here.