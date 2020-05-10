8 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 2 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 10,219.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,508 new test results, of which 280--or 8 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is an increase from Saturday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

Wisconsin has 51 labs capable of processing a total of 13,797 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 105,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 400 Wisconsinites. That is up 2 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Eighteen percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,820 people. That is 14 more than the day before.

On Tuesday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 4,131. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.