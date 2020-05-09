 Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

New
3:56 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Rain arriving this evening and changing to snow by
midnight. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches on
the grass and less on pavement.

* WHERE…Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Marathon and Shawano
Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content