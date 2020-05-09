Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
8 AM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Rain arriving this evening and changing to snow by
midnight. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches on
the grass and less on pavement.
* WHERE…Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Marathon and Shawano
Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&