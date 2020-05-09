UW Athletics cuts pay, hours for staff amid pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) - The coronavirus has impacted universities all over the country. From education to athletics, higher education is having to adapt.

On Saturday, the University of Wisconsin Department of Athletics announced its making some changes when it comes to compensation and work hours for its employees.

Most employees will participate in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Work-Share program (pending approval) and have their work hours reduced by either 20 or 50 percent. This includes approximately 350 employees who can apply for expanded unemployment benefits that in most cases offset lost wages through July 25.

“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said.

“But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic."

Wisconsin Athletics’ highest-earning employees will be asked to voluntarily incur a 15-percent reduction in pay over the next six months. A total of 25 people are included in this group. Among them, Barry Alvarez, head football coach Paul Chryst and head men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. There will be no reduction in this group’s work hours.

The compensation reductions for high earners combined with the pending Work-Share Program participation would save UW Athletics an estimated $2.8 million.

The plan will tentatively go into effect on May 18 and continue through July 25.