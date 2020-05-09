Three people shot in Madison, one in critical condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds.

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the 5000 block of Camden Road. Multiple callers reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots.

When officers got to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Later, two more people arrived on their own at local hospitals with additional gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims have non life-threatening injuries. One of them is currently in critical condition.

The Violent Crimes and Forensic Services Units have taken over processing the scene, and have already recovered a firearm.

Besides the injuries, one of the bullets punctured the wall of a neighboring apartment unit. No one inside the unit was hurt.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.