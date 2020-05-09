SeniorSendoff: Isaha Williams, Adams/Friendship

For today's Senior Sendoff, we honor Isaha Williams from Adams/Friendship high school.

Isaha is a multi-sport athlete, getting his start playing for the Green Devils on the football field. He was a true iron man playing both ways at running back and defensive back.

Once he reached high school, Isaha also added track to his athletic credentials. However, he decided in his senior year that two sports wasn't enough, so he hit the mats to give wrestling a try.

Isaha you've had quite the career and we hope that you continue that success in whatever you choose to do next.