Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Magician Roy Horn of the famed Las Vegas act Siegfried & Roy has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75.

Publicist Dave Kirvin said in a statement that Horn died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital.

He was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act's white tigers. Siegfried & Roy were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds.

The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.