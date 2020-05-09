Paws for Brittany goes virtual through the end of May

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Brittany Zimmermann, a Marshfield native murdered while attending school in Madison.

Since then Brittany's family and the Marshfield community have worked to keep her memory alive with a walk. The annual walk is usually held on Mother's Day weekend but the coronavirus pandemic changed that.

"We're really bummed that we can't have it this year because it was a really important year because they finally made an arrest for her murder back in March," said Karen Rau, Executive Director for the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

So, they're going virtual as a way for people all over to remember Brittany and her love for the community and animals.

Karen said, "we encourage everybody no matter where they live to participate in this, also asking people to wear their t-shirts go out and walk in these beautiful parks around the neighborhoods throughout the whole month of May"

Because of Brittany's love for animals, the funds generated through Paws for Brittany, go to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter to help keep the non-profit up and running.

"Her memory is helping other animals by helping with the funds that we need to keep our operations open every year," said Karen.

