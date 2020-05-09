Officer-involved shooting in Green Bay leaves one dead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Our news affiliate in Green Bay reports the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday morning.

One person is dead.

Officials say it happened at the Royal Oak Apartments on 2800 block of University Avenue. On the scene, police saw a person fire a gun at another person.

Officials say officers discharged their weapon toward the person with the firearm. That person died from gunshot wound injuris.

No details have been released about the person who died.

No law enforcement or other individuals were hurt during the incident.