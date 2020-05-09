La Crosse County to apply for National Guard COVID-19 testing site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department announced that they will ask the Wisconsin National Guard to bring a COVID-19 testing site to La Crosse County.

Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said they'll make the request in order to help improve testing capacity.

"We would ask them to consider our application to test anyone who has symptoms," Rombalski said at a Friday press briefing. "Even if they are very mild, we would like to know and give the opportunity for anyone who has symptoms to be tested."

According to Rombalski, current testing measures are still limited to testing whomever healthcare providers prioritize.

If the National Guard approves the application more information regarding when and where testing will happen will be released.

Typically these test sites last one or two days and people can drive through the National Guard's tents for test administration. People expressing COVID-19 symptoms in Buffalo County were tested on May 1.

Rombalski said she "anticipates" that the pop-up site will get approved.