Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the teens to upper

20s.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill unprotected

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing

