Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the teens to upper
20s.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill unprotected
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
