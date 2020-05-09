Eau Claire house destroyed in early morning fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A home on Eau Claire's north side was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The Eau Claire Fire Department was called to a house engulfed in flames at around 2:45 a.m. on Garden Street.



When crews arrived, they found the attached garage and parts of the house on fire. The fire appeared to have spread to a number of cars parked outside the home as well.



The fire was under control within the hour fire crews arrived.



Thankfully, no one was injured.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.