D.C. Everest cross country coach runs 43 miles for good cause

You've heard of early morning runs, but Saturday's jog was extra special, for D.C. Everest cross country coach and teacher Brad Seeley.

"I would say you've gotta do something bigger than yourself and when you run for someone other than yourself," said Seeley. "That's what i'm doing, i'm running for other things, it just motivates and inspires you."

Seeley laced up his shoes at 6 A.M. in the 30 degree weather, for a brisk non-stop 43 mile run.

Crazy? Maybe, but it's for a good cause.

"The plan, this Tour of Everest as we're calling it, is to do a couple things," said Seeley. "(It's) to show how extensive and impressive this district is and as big as we are, we're still one. The other thing we're really excited to do, is to draw attention to the grab and go meal campaign."

"He is such an amazing person to always have the heart and always look to help others in whatever way he can," said fellow Everest teacher and a the founder of the Tour of Everest event, CJ Hansen. "It's just a unique opportunity for him and for us to be a part of that."

This is the second year in a row Seeley is running to help raise funds for a community meal program.

Last year Seeley raised $6000 for, Seeley Steps: On Track to Pack the Pantry, by running 50 miles around Everest's track.

While both important, this year's event holds a little extra meaning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well I think that's the most unique thing about this is that we're not doing this for the accolades or the attention on us, it's really to help others," said Hansen "If we can do that, that's what means the most and that's what we hope to have happen through this."

"There's so many unbelievable people here and so many unbelievable things going on we just want to do what we can to help," said Seeley.

So while the run may be tough, every step is worth it.

"When I finish I think it's all going to come together and show that we did this and we were able to do something that is going to have a lasting impact and make things very positive," said Seeley.

Those who wish to support the program may send checks made out to DCE-Food and mail them to DCE Administration, 6300 Alderson Street, Weston, WI, 54476.