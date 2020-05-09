Active next few days: snow, frost, elevated fire danger

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight until 8 AM tomorrow morning for Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, and Shawano counties.

Rain will transition over to a sloppy, wet snow overnight. Overnight lows will be right on the freezing line leading to a slushy, slick snow. MOST accumulations will be on unpaved surfaces but some roadways could pick up on a bit of slush, leading to slippery roadways. Use caution while traveling overnight tonight and very early tomorrow morning. A heavier burst of snow is expected to form across portions of Taylor, Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Shawano, Menominee, and southern Price counties will accumulations possibly up to four inches. Most of the News 9 area, outside of the heavier band, will see a dusting to an inch and a half.

By Sunday morning, the low pressure system will sink further south leading to more of a wintry mix as temperatures rise. Behind this system, a few wrap-around light rain and snow showers will linger throughout the day. Winds will pick up and stay breezy Sunday and Monday.

Elevated fire danger will last in this picture through this weekend all the way into Tuesday due to dry and breezy conditions.

Frost will be possible for the next several nights until Tuesday when our weather pattern shifts. We'll see warming conditions going into the rest of the work week with the potential for a few rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Happy (early) Mother's Day to all the awesome Moms out there! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 9, 2020 at 4:25 PM

On this day in weather history: 1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the central U.S. during the evening hours, mainly from southeastern Missouri to southwestern Indiana. Severe thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes, including two strong (F-2) tornadoes in southern Illinois. Strong thunderstorm winds gusted to 85 mph at Orient IL, and to 100 mph at West Salem. Thunderstorms drenched northeastern Illinois with up to 4.50 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)