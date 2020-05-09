A local assisted living facility hosts parade for its residents

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of families lined up for a special parade in Marshfield Saturday morning.

Owners of A Touch of Home, an assisted living facility in Marshfield, wanted to do something special for their residents and a parade was the perfect way to do it!

The parade consisted of family members, friends, and even strangers, all coming together for the same reason.

"We have people here that don't know any of the residents and they're just here to say hey we support you we love you we're sorry you're going through this, we wanted to do something that would put a smile on their faces and just bring a little bit of joy to their day," said Cathie Shilts, Owner of A Touch of Home.

This was the only parade A Touch of Home coordinated, but if the pandemic continues, they plan on doing more.