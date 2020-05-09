111K ballots requested in May 12 election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State elections officials say local clerks have received nearly 111,000 requests for absentee ballots for the May 12 special election in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

The Wisconsin Election Commission says that as of Friday morning clerks across the 21-county district had received 110,921 absentee ballot applications.

Voters have returned 69,472 ballots.

The district has about 420,500 registered voters.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are vying to fill the seat after Republican Sean Duffy resigned in September.