Very chilly, chance of snow Saturday night

Wow is it cold for this time of the year! That is what a lot of us are thinking right now. Temperatures are running about 20 to 25 degrees below normal. The gusty north winds Friday made it feel even colder. This is just the beginning of this unusual spell of weather. *A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect Friday night from Midnight up through 8 a.m. Saturday for the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin including Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Menominee Counties and all points southward. Low temperatures should reach the upper 10s to mid 20s across the region. Continue to bring tender vegetation indoors or cover them well to prevent damage.

Saturday will start sunny then some clouds will gradually build in during the afternoon as a low pressure system in the Dakotas approaches. Highs should reach the upper 40s to lower 50s in the area. At least the winds will be fairly light, out of the northwest to west around 5 mph. That low pressure will track toward far southern Wisconsin Saturday night spreading mainly snow across the News 9 area. It could mix with a little rain in the southern portion of the area. Right now it appears that 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation may blanket the Wausau area, with isolated 4” possible. There may only be a dusting in the northern tier of the viewing area as the brunt of the system stays south of there. The far south part of the region could have lighter totals also. It is not out of the question that roads could get a bit slushy or snow covered Saturday night so please monitor News 9 for updates.

Any snow will come to an end Sunday morning, but it could stay mostly cloudy. Also a few sprinkles could pop back up for the afternoon, especially in the southern half of the region. Of course, it will be chilly with lows around 32 and highs in the mid 40s.

Early next week looks quiet and bright with quite a bit of sunshine. We will have to endure more below freezing temperatures with lows in the upper to mid 20s Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs could climb to 49 Monday and 54 Tuesday.

It will gradually warm up as we get deeper into next week. Readings could reach the upper 50s Wednesday and 60s after that. There will be a chance of some scattered rain showers Wednesday and Thursday as well. There is some potential of seeing more sunshine and very mild temperatures next Friday, possible into the upper 60s. That would feel great, wouldn’t it!

Stay warm now! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1 p.m., 8-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1803 - A freak spring storm produced heavy snow from southern Indiana to New England. The storm made sleighing possible in Massachusetts, but also ruined shade trees in Philadelphia. (David Ludlum)

1981 - The Dallas/Fort Worth area experienced its worst hailstorm of record as baseball to grapefruit size hail, accompanied by 100 mph winds, caused nearly 200 million dollars damage. Hail accumulated eight inches deep at Cedar Hill TX. (The Weather Channel)