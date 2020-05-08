Unemployment hits highest rate since Great Depression

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

The figures are stark evidence of the damage the Coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry.

Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.