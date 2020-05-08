Teachers recognized nationwide during Teacher Appreciation Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As millions of the nation's school teachers are adapting to online classes during the coronavirus pandemic we are putting those home-school heroes in the spotlight for teacher appreciation week.

News 9 talked to one teacher who says yes teachers are thankful for the appreciation but especially now its about the team effort between teacher and parents.

Since 1984 National PTA designated the first week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children. But since the outbreak of the coronavirus, teachers have done more to continue educations through this time.

"The mothers and the fathers are also teachers and they deserve as much appreciation as we do, it has been a very trying time and challenging time being away from the students but we have to look for the joys too," said Lynn Burzynski, 1st-grade Teacher, Weston Elementary.

She says one of those joys as a teacher is getting a chance to create a relationship with her students parents.

News 9 joins parents, students, and families everywhere in thanking teachers for all the work that they do.