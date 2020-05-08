SeniorSendoff: Lincoln Reichl, Elcho

Congratulations to Lincoln Reichl of Elcho High School.

Lincoln has been active on the football field, picking up the sport in middle school, then ascending to captain of the JV team, then captain of the varsity team.

He also picked up basketball in middle school, and was voted team captain one year in high school.

In the classroom, Lincoln excels, demonstrated by his membership in the National Honor Society.

He's headed to Concordia next year to play football and continue his education.

Congrats on a great high school career and good luck next year!