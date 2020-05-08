SeniorSendoff: Franny Seidel, Medford

Congratulations to Franny Seidel of Medford High School.

Franny is a runner, and a darn good one.

In her freshman y ear alone, she qualified for the state meets for both track and field and cross country.

In her junior year, she ran the second fastest time on her team at the state cross country meet, helping Medford win a division two state title.

That spring, she returned to Lacrosse, where her 4x800 team finished 6th in states.

She followed that up with a fourth place finish in this year's state cross country meet.

Franny is headed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to run as Bulldog next year.

Congratulations and best of luck next year!