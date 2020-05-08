Promising signs of warmth just past mid-May

After going through a sharp cool spell and some snow in the region on Mother's Day weekend, many Wisconsinites will be looking eagerly ahead for a pattern change. They should get their wish according to the latest 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

As you see, from May 16th to May 22nd, temperatures are projected to be near normal to slightly above normal in Wisconsin. That would put the highs up into the 60s and maybe even some 70s. That would certainly hit the spot. It will make it much more hospitable for gardening and crops and just heading out for exercise and recreation! The warmer than normal conditoins may extend all the way to the Gulf Coast. Much of Alaska is also in the warmer than normal zone over the period. Meanwhile it could be cooler than normal in New England and from Utah to California.

As we check the precipitation outlook over that same period, May 16th to May 22nd, notice how Wisconsin is placed in a chance of above normal amounts. Actually most of the lower 48 states are in the possibly wetter than normal category. Considering how dry it has been the past few weeks, and how high the fire danger is, that is probably a good thing if we got a little extra rain around here. As long as we avoid the huge deluges that seemed to hit all the time last spring and summer. At this time, the CPC is projected drier than normal weather from May 16th to May 22nd over much of central and eastern Alaska.

Okay, stay warm Mother's Day weekend and be dreaming of mild breeze just down the road a bit!