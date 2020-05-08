More than one thousand inmates released from Wisconsin jails to stop the spread of COVID-19

(WAOW)- 1600 inmates were released since March 2nd throughout county jails and detention facilities in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Corrections.

The releases come in an effort to stop the spread of COVID--19 among the 22,000 prisoners.

However, jail officials were very particular on who got released.

"The ones who left our facility were involved in low level activities, misdemeanors, traffic crime," said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

"If they had time served in the system within the next month or year out then those individuals were released early."

Sheriff Parks went on to say that those who committed crimes involving violence or sex offenders will remain behind bars.

Those who do qualify for release are still being monitored thoroughly to help keep the community safe.

"For individuals we can set up fencing using electronic monitoring that if they leave their yard we will be notified," said Sheriff Parks.

News 9 reached out to several central Wisconsin counties to see if they released inmates.

In Marathon County roughly 100 inmates were released, while Wood County reported that 29 inmates are currently out of the facility.

The Department of Corrections announced the inmates behind bars who develop COVID symptoms will be tested for the virus.

Any inmates who violate the terms of their release or get themselves in trouble will be put back into jail.