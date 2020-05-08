Marathon County tourism dollars grew in 2019

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitor's Bureau (WCWCVB) has announced May 3-9 is National Travel and Tourism Week.

While travel isn't possible now, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism (WDT) used the week to share tourism dollars for every county in Wisconsin in 2019. The reports indicated that 2019 was a great year for Marathon County.

Marathon County was compared to the other 71 counties in Wisconsin from 2018-2019. In the study, Marathon County ranked #2 for Percentage of Growth for Visitor Spending and #6 for Revenue Growth for Visitor Spending.

WCWCVB Executive Director, Richard Barrett, states “We’re proud of our community and all the great work done to bring visitors to Wausau/Central Wisconsin. 2019 was a wonderful year and 2020 had been off to a strong start. We look forward to once again driving traffic to our area.”

The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau represents the communities of Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, Wausau, and Weston. They market the region as a Four-Season Destination to stimulate the local economy and enhance this area’s quality of life for all residents. For travel information, please visit www.visitwausau.com.