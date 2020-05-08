Local paster gives back to the community with a sweet treat

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- During the coronavirus pandemic a local pastor is giving back to hundreds of families in the community.

Pastor Ray of Mount Olive Lutheran Church has two hobbies, being involved in the church and baking. Now he's spreading his love of baking to others with a sweet treat.

The coronavirus pandemic, keeping residents like Pastor Ray inside. So he got creative.

"I began baking and then taking things to families in the community and just dropping it off," said Pastor Ray.

But word spread quickly, Pastor Ray went on to say, "I didn't want anyone to think that they were being slighted so we started a little fun time."

He started baking, even more, keeping the entire community involved.



"When I started I said well if the government can have phases so can I and when I started phase two I said phase two begins if you want to be apart of it you need to sign up, and 320 names came in," said Pastor Ray.

Making about 40 baked goods a day, he's served over 500 families.

Pastor Ray said, "I love to give and I love to cook so the two go very well together, its just been absolutely amazing to see how many people have said how much joy and happiness this has brought "

Bringing joy to people like Lynn Burzinski.

"I have received cinnamon rolls and blueberry cobbler, he just does it out of his own good heart and as much joy as it brings him it also brings joy to all of us," said Burzinski.

If you would like a chance to win some of Pastor Ray's baked goods, click here.