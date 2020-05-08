Local clerks prepare for May 12 special election

(WAOW) -- The 7th Congressional District special election is set to take place on Tuesday, May 12th. This will be the second election northern and central Wisconsinites will participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County clerks said they're better prepared for this election after having gone through the COVID-19 safety protocols for the spring election back in April.

The health of voters remains a top priority.

"We're continuing to work to keep the polling locations as safe as possible, keep people separated as much as possible, get them in and let them vote, and then get them back out without too much contact," said Oneida County Clerk Tracy Hartman.

Hartman also said they've had over 8,500 people request absentee ballots for the special election.

Across the district, more than 100,000 absentee ballots were requested and about 70,000 of those have already been returned.

"You wouldn't anticipate a special electing being as busy as a spring general, but it really has been," said Lincoln County Clerk Chris Marlowe.

The Wisconsin National Guard will also be helping with the election. 250 service members will be at polling places across the district to help out with a poll worker shortage in some areas.