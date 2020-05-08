Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s this morning and ranging

from the teens to upper 20s on Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight

to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing

&&