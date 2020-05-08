Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s this morning and ranging
from the teens to upper 20s on Saturday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&