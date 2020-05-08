Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
…ANOTHER FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
from 28 to 32. For the second Freeze Warning, sub freezing
temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&