Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

…ANOTHER FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

from 28 to 32. For the second Freeze Warning, sub freezing

temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight

to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&