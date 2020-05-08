Fire danger remains high for the weekend

(WAOW)- While cooler weather is headed our way this weekend, the fire danger still remains high.

The Department of Natural Resources says the threat is likely to continue throughout the state, into early next week.

Wardens plan to be on high alert so they can respond quickly.

You are asked to do your part and avoid any outdoor burning, including camp fires.

"Spring fire season is bad for us," said Eric Martin with the DNR. "The moisture is low in the area and when the winds blow we can really see the fire danger increase and the potential for fires to spread quickly."

The DNR says brush and debris is the number one cause of wild fires in Wisconsin.