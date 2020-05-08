Drive-thru COVID-19 testing gives health officials closer look at potential community spread

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Health Department, with help from the Wisconsin Army National Guard, hosted the first of two days of drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The testing was held at the Wood County Highway Department on Friday to help local health officials there understand and discover the possibility of unknown community spread.

"We realize that we have less than 1% of our population that’s been tested," said Wood County Health Officer Sue Kunferman. "We really don’t have a good idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wood County."

“Our role is to assist the state with the sampling kits and the health department to help test the county," said Wisconsin Army National Guard Michael Jender. "Wherever we’re needed to help open the state.”

The tests are free, giving everyone an opportunity to get tested. With around 300 tests available on site during the first day.

"We just wanted to eliminate any barriers people had with having the tests done," stated Kunferman. "We know our healthcare providers have struggled a little bit with supplies, so we just kind of wanted to fill that gap."

The entire testing process itself only takes around five to seven minutes.

"There will be people waving you around to follow between some cones," added Kunferman. "We’ll go through a verbal consent with individuals. There’s no passing of paper or pens back and forth. Towards the end they’ll do the nasal swab and then you're on your way.”

Results are expected to take anywhere from two to three days.

If your results come back negative you'll be contacted by the National Guard. If your results are positive you'll be contacted by the Wood County Health Department.

The free testing will take place again on Saturday May 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

