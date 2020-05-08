Cold May weather through the weekend

Today: Flurries possible early, mainly in the Northwoods, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and cold.

High: 42 Wind: North-NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear and quite cold.

Low: 24 Wind: West-Northwest around 5

Saturday: Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds.

High: 52 Wind: West 10-15

The weather pattern will make it feel more like late March or early April with chilly temperatures and even some snowfall in the forecast through the weekend. We will have to wait until late next week to feel warmer Spring weather again.

A few light snow showers or flurries will fall this morning, especially to the northeast of Marathon county, but a couple flakes might sneak down into central Wisconsin as well. Scattered clouds will be here-and-there into the afternoon and high temps will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will also make it feel cold outside blowing out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

With skies becoming clear for tonight, there will likely be FREEZE WARNINGS in place for much of central Wisconsin once again. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s – fairly close to record lows. So it will be quite cold early Saturday morning, then it will be just a bit milder by afternoon. With increasing clouds, highs will reach the low 50s.

A low pressure system moving through the state Saturday night into Sunday morning with produce a chance of snow. It now look like it will track a little farther north and affect parts of central Wisconsin. As of now, it looks like there could be 1 to 3 inches of snow for areas around Marathon county and to the south. The snow will mix with a little rain before ending toward midday on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, high temps should be in the upper 40s.

Cool weather will continue next week with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday and still some overnight frost potential. Highs on Monday will be around 50. On Tuesday the mercury should rise into the mid 50s. On Wednesday it will be closer to 60 with a chance of rain later in the day.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 8-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms in the Mississippi Valley spawned a total of 57 tornadoes, including 24 in Wisconsin, and a record 22 tornadoes in one day in Iowa. There were also more than 200 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Baseball size hail was reported at Terre Bonne Mo. At Rockford IL one person was temporarily trapped inside a portable toilet toppled by thunderstorm winds gusting to 80 mph. Fortuntely, not a single person was killed in the "Mother's Day" tornado outbreak. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)