Body found, identified in area wildfire

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Department says that a body found within a wildfire zone has been identified.

Officials with the Sheriff's and Coroner's office say Robert Hoffman, 73, of Coloma was found inside the burnt area of the wildfire, which was first called in on May 6th in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave. in Richfield around 1:20pm.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

A press release states that the fire in the area is controlled and being monitored by forestry staff.

It is not yet known why Hoffman was in the area.