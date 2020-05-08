Ascension Wisconsin gradually reintroducing services

Glendale, Wis (WAOW) - Ascension Wisconsin has announced plans to resume certain services in phases. These services include non-urgent and medically necessary procedures, primary care, and specialty care appointments.

The plan to gradually reintroduce services goes into effect Monday, May 11 at some locations. The timing of reintroduction's will vary across the state and will proceed in stages in accordance to Ascension's safety and infection prevention protocols.

“It’s important we take careful and measured steps to ensure a safe and gradual return to providing full access to healthcare services, while also continuing to serve and support individuals and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Gregory Brusko, DO, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “During this transition, patients can expect expanded access to healthcare services with enhanced safeguards to ensure our sites of care continue to serve as healing environments – where quality care is delivered with high levels of safety and compassion.”

Until further notice, all Ascension Wisconsin facilities will continue to implement infection prevention precautions to minimize exposure risks related to COVID-19. They will also maintain temporary visitor restrictions and screening protocols for those entering the hospitals.

On March 22, Ascension began postponing and cancelling elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures in order to conserve resources and prevent the spread of infection. With some of these procedures being reintroduced, Ascension staff are starting the process of contacting patients to reschedule postponed procedures.

“Although COVID-19 is still in our communities, we understand individuals in our local communities have emergency and healthcare needs outside of COVID-19, many of which cannot be delayed or deferred without serious health risks,” said Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin. “Our approach to reintroducing services is led by our clinicians, who are working with our local teams on a strategic process to keep our patients, associates and physicians safe and informed throughout this time of transition.”

All Ascension Wisconsin locations will continue their COVID-19 readiness and response plans. For more information visit ​healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19​.