Army Reserve nurse recognized as a “Hometown Hero”

The fourth person recognized as a "Hometown Hero" is Rachel Stiver, a nurse in the Army Reserve.

Those who nominated Rachel said in addition to being an amazing nurse, she volunteers at the Marathon County Humane Society.

Rachel is a big advocate for animal adoptions and even helps brighten the days for those at nursing homes with pictures of animals!

Congratulations Rachel and thank you so much for your service!

Winners will be announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin.

