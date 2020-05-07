Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau recognized for 11th year in a row

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thomas Jefferson Elementary was honored by the state as a 2020 Tile I Recognition School.

Every year the Department of Instruction recognizes schools that have demonstrated success in educating students from low-income families.

Jefferson Elementary is considered a high progress and a beating the odds school.

The school is in the top 10% of schools with student growth in reading and mathematics, while also being in the top 25% of high poverty schools in the state.

Principal Brent Johnson credits the honor with "the buy in and hard work from the entire staff... We understand that it's special and we want to keep continuing to win those awards and push forward."

This is the school's 11th year earning the recognition.