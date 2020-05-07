Sutton Transport employees receive $500 bonus

Weston, Wis (WAOW) - Sutton Transport recognizes that the services it provides to customers couldn't be done without their team of 400 plus employees. They also recognize that COVID-19 is impacting those employees, and the community they serve.

In order to thank them for their hard work, Sutton Transportation is presenting all employees with a bonus. The 500 dollar "Thank You Bonus" is meant to help their employees through this uncertain time. They are to be deposited the week of May 4.

“Thank you for your dedication to Sutton Transport, Inc., our customers, and the communities we serve. You are all heroes” said Cliff Sutton, President of Sutton Transport. “Stay Healthy, Stay Strong, Stay EPICC.”

EPICC are Sutton's core values: employee focused, professional, integrity, customer focused, and continuous improvement.