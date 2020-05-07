Suspect described as ‘talkative, jovial’ after admitting to stabbing attack.

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) - A man is behind bars and facing multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree homicide, aggravated battery and strangulation, during an incident in which he allegedly slashed his girlfriend's throat in Wittenberg overnight Monday.

A criminal complaint in Shawano County says Jeremy Rudie, 31, of Wittenberg was riding in a car with his girlfriend and her daughter from a previous relationship in the back seat.

Rudie and the woman were arguing, which ensued in a fight. The police report says the woman pulled over and began to throw Rudie's possessions out of the car, demanding he get out as well. That's when he allegedly grabbed a carpet knife from a tool case and slashed her throat. He then confessed to attempting to choke her.

Police records indicate Rudie was laughing after he was taken into custody, described as "talkative, friendly, and jovial." He had blood on his hands when he was brought into the police department.