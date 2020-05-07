 Skip to Content

State’s Unemployment trust fund could run out of money

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Department of Workforce Development for Wisconsin is facing a troubling prospect: running out of money.

In a press release sent out Thursday, the department says they're facing over 300,000 average weekly claims, which is 194% higher than a 'normal' week.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press says nearly 512,000 people have filed for unemployment since Safer-at-Home and COVID concerns ramped up in March.

Because of this, if unemployment claims keep up at their level, the Unemployment Trust Fund could be depleted by October 11th - or sooner, if claims continue to rise.

Average Weekly ClaimsPayable ClaimsPaid AmountChargeable AmountStarting UI TF BalanceWeeks Remaining in Trust FundWeek Exhausted
300,000255,000$82,875,000$77,902,500$1,900,000,00024.4October 11, 2020
200,000170,000$55,250,000$51,935,000$1,900,000,00036.6January 3, 2021
100,00085,000$27,625,000$25,967,500$1,900,000,00073.2September 19, 2021

The analysis above is based on the following:

  • The average weekly benefit amount is $325
  • 85% of claims will be paid from the state's Regular Unemployement Insurance (UI).
  • 94% of benefits will be charged to the UI Trust Fund.

If the fund runs out, Wisconsin would need to borrow money from the federal government in order to pay benefits, as it did during the Great Recession.

