State’s Unemployment trust fund could run out of money

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Department of Workforce Development for Wisconsin is facing a troubling prospect: running out of money.

In a press release sent out Thursday, the department says they're facing over 300,000 average weekly claims, which is 194% higher than a 'normal' week.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press says nearly 512,000 people have filed for unemployment since Safer-at-Home and COVID concerns ramped up in March.

Because of this, if unemployment claims keep up at their level, the Unemployment Trust Fund could be depleted by October 11th - or sooner, if claims continue to rise.

Average Weekly Claims Payable Claims Paid Amount Chargeable Amount Starting UI TF Balance Weeks Remaining in Trust Fund Week Exhausted 300,000 255,000 $82,875,000 $77,902,500 $1,900,000,000 24.4 October 11, 2020 200,000 170,000 $55,250,000 $51,935,000 $1,900,000,000 36.6 January 3, 2021 100,000 85,000 $27,625,000 $25,967,500 $1,900,000,000 73.2 September 19, 2021

The analysis above is based on the following:

The average weekly benefit amount is $325

85% of claims will be paid from the state's Regular Unemployement Insurance (UI).

94% of benefits will be charged to the UI Trust Fund.

If the fund runs out, Wisconsin would need to borrow money from the federal government in order to pay benefits, as it did during the Great Recession.