SeniorSendoff: Gregory Glovinski, Wausau East

Congratulations to Gregory Glovinski of Wausau East.

Gregory was a big time hockey player during his four years of high school, playing all four with the East-Merrill United Bluejacks.

He was chosen as captain in his final year and earned a varsity letter all four years he played.

He was also hoping to get one more season of baseball, and is still holding out hope he'll get to play Legion baseball this summer.

Gregory is staying close to home next year, continuing his education at UW-Stevens Point. He's also continuing his hockey career close to home, playing for the Wausau Riverwolves.

Congratulations on a great career, and best of luck next year.