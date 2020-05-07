SeniorSendoff: Ethan Ostrowski, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Ethan Ostrowski of D.C. Everest High School.

Ethan has played a big role for the Evergreens football team over the past three years.

In his sophomore and junior years, he was an all-conference defensive back.

This past year, he was second team all-conference as a quarterback.

He also took home all-conference honorable mention for the basketball team this past season, helping them win a conference title.

He was also his school's male scholar athlete nominee.

Ethan is headed to UW-Madison next year.

Congratulations and best of luck next year!