#SeniorSendoff: Ethan Ostrowski, D.C. Everest
Congratulations to Ethan Ostrowski of D.C. Everest High School.
Ethan has played a big role for the Evergreens football team over the past three years.
In his sophomore and junior years, he was an all-conference defensive back.
This past year, he was second team all-conference as a quarterback.
He also took home all-conference honorable mention for the basketball team this past season, helping them win a conference title.
He was also his school's male scholar athlete nominee.
Ethan is headed to UW-Madison next year.
Congratulations and best of luck next year!