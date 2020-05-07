Project North Festival postponed

Rhinelander, Wis (WAOW) - Project North, a festival about music, art, and the environment, has made the decision to postpone the September event until 2021.

"Over the past several weeks the community impact of COVID-19 became very apparent to the planning team," they said in a news release. "We rely heavily on the support of our community, sponsors and donors and we feel that a period of recovery is needed before being able to further Project North's mission."

The event is rescheduled for September 10-12 2021.