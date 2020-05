Packers release 2020 NFL schedule

It might be a bit later than usual, but the 2020 NFL schedule is finally here.

Here is the Packers full schedule for the 2020 year: (all dates listed Sunday, unless otherwise noted)

Week 1 - Sept. 13 at Minnesota

Week 2 - Sept. 20 vs Detroit

Week 3 - Sept. 27 at New Orleans (SNF)

Week 4 - Monday, Oct. 5 vs Atlanta (MNF)

Week 5 - Oct. 11 BYE

Week 6 - Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay (3:25)

Week 7 - Oct. 25 at Houston

Week 8 - Nov. 1 vs Minnesota

Week 9 - Thurs, Nov. 5 - at San Francisco (TNF)

Week 10 - Nov. 15 vs Jacksonville

Week 11 - Nov. 22 at Indianapolis

Week 12 - Nov. 29 vs. Chicago (SNF)

Week 13 - Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia (3:25)

Week 14 - Dec. 13 at Detroit

Week 15 - Dec. 19 or 20 (TBD) vs Carolina

Week 16 - Dec. 27 vs Tennessee (SNF)

Week 17 - Jan. 3 at Chicago

Packers preseason schedule:

Week 1 - Aug. 13-17 (TBD) vs Arizona

Week 2 - Aug. 20-24 (TBD) vs Cleveland

Week 3 - Aub. 27-30 (TBD) at NY Giants

Week 4 - Sept. 3-4 (TBD) at Kansas City