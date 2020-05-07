Local health dept. weighs in on regional reopening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As we wait for a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court on the Safer at Home Order, some have suggested a regional reopening of the state.

However, health officials warn of the impacts reopening even just parts of the state could have.

"We have to be careful that we don't open up one area because we think it's safe there, but then we have people travel to that area because it's open, and they bring COVID with them and that has a huge impact on that particular area of the state," said Marathon Co. Health Department Public Information Officer Judy Burrows.

And although some regions of the state may have fewer cases than others, it doesn't mean they meet criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan or the Trump Administration's plan for Opening Up America Again.

For example, in Marathon County, "there appears to be a slow movement upward and may be leveling," said Burrows.

In both the Badger Bounce Back and Opening Up America Again plans, a 14-day downward trajectory of cases is required to begin reopening.

Health officials worry that if we move too fast through those plans, it could lead to bigger outbreaks of the virus down the road.

"If we did a mass reopening, I think we would see a lot of disease transmission and we would see a big increase in the number of cases in our community," said Burrows.