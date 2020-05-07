Healthcare workers give back by saying thank you to a local business

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- We've been talking a lot about local businesses helping healthcare workers but today those healthcare workers are thanking an area business for its help.

The Coronavirus pandemic, sweeping the country. Posing challenges for citizens and healthcare workers.

"As most people know health care facilities kind of have a shortage of supplies or personal protection equipment specifically including masks," said Lucas Michalik, Marshfield Clinic Colby-Abbotsford Center.

Most businesses closed, some still open like Decorator Industries in Abbotsford.

"Our customers the hotel industry was struggling and so we were kind of sitting around like what are we going to do," said Dan Hannula the CEO/President, Decorator Industries.

Decorator Industries, completely changing their business. Going from window drapes to face masks.



"We started at about 50 a day and then up to a thousand but right now we're doing about 25 hundred per day," said Hannula.

Donating over 11,000 to Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

"Our patients that are coming in have chronic medical conditions, now we're able to provide patients with a mask as soon as they walk in the clinic and that helps better protect the patient and us as well," said Michalik.

Now those healthcare workers are saying thank you back.

Michalik said, "it really means so much to us for what they're doing us so being able to come here and thank them in person it's really special."

Employees at Decorator Industries, working overtime to keep you safe.

Hannula said, "business is made up of people you've got your customers and you've got your employees and you've got to have both and these guys are the best"