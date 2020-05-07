Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in

frost formation. Even colder temperatures are expected tonight

and Friday night. Low temperatures will be in the lower and mid

20s on both nights.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor

Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&