Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation. Even colder temperatures are expected tonight
and Friday night. Low temperatures will be in the lower and mid
20s on both nights.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&