Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
upper 20s to lower 30s expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&