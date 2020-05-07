Get ready for the unusually cold air coming in for this time of the year! A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect Friday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. for all of central Wisconsin, from Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Menominee Counties and points south. In addition, A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the same area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Low temperatures should reach the mid 20s north to near 30 south by Friday morning. There will be some scattered cloudiness Thursday night and Friday. A few light snow showers are also possible in the far north and northeast part of the viewing area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 30s in northern Wisconsin Friday to lower to mid 40s in the southern part of the area. Gusty northwest winds of 10-20 mph will make it feel even colder, so be sure to bundle up. Temperatures could tumble into the upper 10s and low 20s by early Saturday morning, not too far from record low temperatures.

Saturday should be a quiet day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and highs around the low 50s. The winds look light. A low pressure system in the Dakotas Saturday will race southeast Saturday night toward extreme southern Wisconsin. This will bring a 40% chance of light snow and mixed precipitation mainly to the southwest half of the viewing area. We can't rule out some small snow accumulation by daybreak Sunday, so be sure to monitor News 9 for updates. Any light precipitation will move out of the region by midday Sunday perhaps followed by partial clearing late in the day. Highs should reach around 49.

It will stay cool but dry early next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 50s Monday and mid 50s Tuesday.

There will be some warming later next week with highs sneaking into the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and a bit higher odds Thursday. At this point it does not look heavy though. Hopefully it will continue to warm as we get into the weekend of May 16th.

Enjoy your evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 7-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1989 - Thirty-two cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, and 24 hour snowfall totals of 7.2 inches at Buffalo NY and 10.7 inches at Rochester NY were records for the month of May. While northerly winds ushered unseasonably cold air into the eastern U.S., temperatures warmed rapidly in the Great Plains Region, reaching the 90s in Kansas. The temperature at Manhattan KS soared from a low of 30 degrees to a high of 88 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)