Freeze Warning from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT

FRIDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the

upper 20s to lower 30s expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&