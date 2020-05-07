Brad goes 1-on-1 with a hole-in-one master

Tally Schlindwein has been golfing since she was five years old.

Now at the age of 13, she's accomplished something most golfers never will in a lifetime: a hole-in-one.

Except, she hasn't just done it once.

Last weekend, while playing with friends, Tally sunk her second hole-in-one in two years, on the fifth hole at Tribute Golf Course.

She says it's her skills that got her those accolades, even if her twin brother, who's also a good golfer, hasn't scored one yet.

We decided to put her to the best. Tally and Sports Director Brad Hanson, head-to-head, on the fifth hole. Closest to the pin wins.

Even though it was Brad's first real swing of the year, it ended up being one that he might not beat all year.

His shot landed on the green, while Tally's fell short of the green in a stiff wind.

Even still, Tally remains the hole-in-one master.